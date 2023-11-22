Wednesday's game between the Bradley Braves (4-0) and the UTEP Miners (5-0) at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 79-69 based on our computer prediction, with Bradley securing the victory. Game time is at 10:30 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no set line.

Bradley vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Bradley vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 79, UTEP 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-9.8)

Bradley (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Bradley Performance Insights

Bradley was carried by its defense last year, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by surrendering just 62.7 points per game. It ranked 198th in college basketball in points scored (70.7 per contest).

The Braves ranked 101st in college basketball with 33 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Bradley delivered 13.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 157th in the country.

The Braves committed 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

With 7.9 treys per game, the Braves ranked 112th in college basketball. They had a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 98th in college basketball.

With 6.6 threes conceded per game, Bradley was 100th in the nation. It allowed a 31.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Bradley last season, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were three-pointers (30.1%).

