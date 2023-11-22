A pair of hot teams meet when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are 4.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Miners, winners of five straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Bradley vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -4.5 136.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Of Bradley's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 15 times.

Bradley's contests last season had an average of 133.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Bradley went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

Bradley won 87% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-3).

The Braves finished 16-2 last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Bradley a 66.7% chance to win.

Bradley vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 15 50% 70.7 139.2 62.7 131.2 134.2 UTEP 16 59.3% 68.5 139.2 68.5 131.2 132.4

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Last year, the Braves averaged 70.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.5 the Miners gave up.

Bradley went 12-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Bradley vs. UTEP Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 17-13-0 12-6 15-15-0 UTEP 13-14-0 4-7 18-9-0

Bradley vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley UTEP 15-1 Home Record 11-7 8-5 Away Record 3-10 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

