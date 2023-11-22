Bradley vs. UTEP: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
A pair of hot teams meet when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are 4.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Miners, winners of five straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.
Bradley vs. UTEP Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bradley
|-4.5
|136.5
Bradley Betting Records & Stats
- Of Bradley's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 15 times.
- Bradley's contests last season had an average of 133.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Bradley went 17-13-0 ATS last season.
- Bradley won 87% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-3).
- The Braves finished 16-2 last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Bradley a 66.7% chance to win.
Bradley vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|15
|50%
|70.7
|139.2
|62.7
|131.2
|134.2
|UTEP
|16
|59.3%
|68.5
|139.2
|68.5
|131.2
|132.4
Additional Bradley Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Braves averaged 70.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.5 the Miners gave up.
- Bradley went 12-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Bradley vs. UTEP Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|12-6
|15-15-0
|UTEP
|13-14-0
|4-7
|18-9-0
Bradley vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|UTEP
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|8-5
|Away Record
|3-10
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.9
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
