Brandon Saad will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his St. Louis Blues play the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Fancy a bet on Saad in the Blues-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Saad vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Saad Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Saad has averaged 16:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Saad has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Saad has recorded a point in a game three times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Saad has had an assist twice this season in 17 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Saad has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Saad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Saad Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

