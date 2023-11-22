The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, are in action Wednesday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Schenn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brayden Schenn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Schenn has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 17 games this year, Schenn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 17 games this season, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Schenn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Schenn Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

