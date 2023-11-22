Sportsbooks have listed player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Chicago Bulls at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -122)

DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (16.5).

He has grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 20.5-point total set for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 4.0 less than his season scoring average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 30.5 points. That is 6.5 more than his season average of 24.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren's 15.3-point scoring average is 3.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.