The Chicago State Cougars (1-5) carry a three-game slide into a home contest against the Morgan State Bears (2-4), losers of three straight as well. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Cougars are the 326th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 228th.

The Cougars put up 62.7 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 82.7 the Bears allow.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Chicago State posted 21.9 more points per game (86.6) than it did on the road (64.7).

Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, ceding 63.1 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.

In home games, Chicago State sunk 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to in away games (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule