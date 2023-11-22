How to Watch Chicago State vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (1-5) carry a three-game slide into a home contest against the Morgan State Bears (2-4), losers of three straight as well. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are the 326th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 228th.
- The Cougars put up 62.7 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 82.7 the Bears allow.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Chicago State posted 21.9 more points per game (86.6) than it did on the road (64.7).
- Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, ceding 63.1 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.
- In home games, Chicago State sunk 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to in away games (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 74-64
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 71-55
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|L 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
