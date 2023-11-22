The Chicago State Cougars (1-5) carry a three-game slide into a home contest against the Morgan State Bears (2-4), losers of three straight as well. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars are the 326th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 228th.
  • The Cougars put up 62.7 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 82.7 the Bears allow.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Chicago State posted 21.9 more points per game (86.6) than it did on the road (64.7).
  • Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, ceding 63.1 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.
  • In home games, Chicago State sunk 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to in away games (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 CSU Northridge L 74-64 Jones Convocation Center
11/16/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 71-55 Banterra Center
11/21/2023 Northern Colorado L 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Morgan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 UT Martin - Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

