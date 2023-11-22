Wednesday's contest between the Chicago State Cougars (1-5) and Morgan State Bears (2-4) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Chicago State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Chicago State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 74, Morgan State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-0.1)

Chicago State (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Chicago State has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Morgan State, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Cougars are 2-3-0 and the Bears are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (scoring 62.7 points per game to rank 342nd in college basketball while giving up 71.0 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential overall.

Chicago State ranks 326th in the country at 28.5 rebounds per game. That's 8.0 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Chicago State makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (326th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

The Cougars rank 341st in college basketball by averaging 80.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 234th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Chicago State has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (226th in college basketball play), 2.3 fewer than the 15.0 it forces on average (60th in college basketball).

