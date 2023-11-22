The Chicago State Cougars (0-6) will attempt to halt a six-game losing run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Kangaroos have lost three games straight.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ACC Network X

Chicago State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos' 63.5 points per game are 25.7 fewer points than the 89.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars put up 47.5 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 65 the Kangaroos give up.

This year the Cougars are shooting 30.5% from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos give up.

The Kangaroos make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 45.5 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jacia Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.7 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Taylor Norris: 4.2 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Chicago State Schedule