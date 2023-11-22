Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at New Trier High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Winnetka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Intrinsic Downtown at Amundsen High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hononegah Community High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kankakee High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walther Christian Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corliss High School at Latin School of Chicago
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosco Institute at De La Salle Institute
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Fenwick High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton Township High School at St. Charles North High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenger High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 22
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter Payton College Prep High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Austin Polytechnic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Chicago at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way East High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 22
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
