Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 21

12:00 AM CT on November 21 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at New Trier High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on November 22

9:30 AM CT on November 22 Location: Winnetka, IL

Winnetka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Intrinsic Downtown at Amundsen High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 22

11:00 AM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hononegah Community High School at Barrington High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22

12:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kankakee High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 22

12:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Walther Christian Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 22

12:55 PM CT on November 22 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Corliss High School at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22

1:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosco Institute at De La Salle Institute

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22

1:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Fenwick High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22

2:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison Trail High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 2:25 PM CT on November 22

2:25 PM CT on November 22 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22

2:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornton Township High School at St. Charles North High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22

5:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenger High School at Maine South High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 22

5:55 PM CT on November 22 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22

6:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22

7:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter Payton College Prep High School at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22

7:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Austin Polytechnic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22

7:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Chicago at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22

7:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way East High School at Lyons Township High School