High school basketball action in DeKalb County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandwich High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22

5:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Sycamore High School