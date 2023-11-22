Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Fulton County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Home HS - Test
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op at Canton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
