Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Greene County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bunker Hill High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
