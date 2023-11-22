How to Watch Illinois State vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- North Carolina vs Northern Iowa (12:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Appalachian State vs Murray State (12:00 PM ET | November 22)
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.9 percentage points lower than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (53.7%).
- The Redbirds are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 133rd.
- The Redbirds' 69.6 points per game are 18.8 fewer points than the 88.4 the Raiders allow.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.3.
- In 2022-23, the Redbirds conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois State drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 61-52
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|High Point
|L 74-72
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
