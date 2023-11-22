The Wright State Raiders (1-4) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Illinois State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-2.5) 149.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Illinois State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Redbirds have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Wright State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Raiders games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

