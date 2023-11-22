Illinois State vs. Wright State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Wright State Raiders (1-4) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Illinois State matchup in this article.
Illinois State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Illinois State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wright State Moneyline
|Illinois State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wright State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Wright State (-2.5)
|149.5
|-138
|+115
Illinois State vs. Wright State Betting Trends
- Illinois State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Redbirds have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Wright State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Raiders games have hit the over three out of five times this season.
