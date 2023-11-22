Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kendall County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandwich High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
