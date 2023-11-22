Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kendall County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandwich High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22

5:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville North High School at Oswego East High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 22

5:15 PM CT on November 22 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Oswego High School