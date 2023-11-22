Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will face the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Considering a wager on Hayes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

Hayes has a goal in one of 17 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

In five of 17 games this year, Hayes has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

Hayes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Hayes has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 4 7 Points 4 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.