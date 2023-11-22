Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Knox County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limestone Community High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
