Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Livingston County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.