Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Logan County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Logan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Pulaski High School at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
