How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
- Last season, Loyola Chicago had a 9-14 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.
- The Ramblers averaged only one fewer point per game last year (67.4) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).
- Loyola Chicago put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
- At home, the Ramblers gave up 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).
- Loyola Chicago sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (32.6%).
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 89-65
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|L 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|W 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
