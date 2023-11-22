The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
  • Last season, Loyola Chicago had a 9-14 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.
  • The Ramblers averaged only one fewer point per game last year (67.4) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).
  • Loyola Chicago put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Ramblers gave up 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).
  • Loyola Chicago sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Eastern Illinois W 89-65 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/14/2023 UIC L 72-67 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/18/2023 New Orleans W 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/22/2023 Creighton - T-Mobile Center
11/28/2023 Chicago State - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/2/2023 Harvard - Joseph J. Gentile Center

