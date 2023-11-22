Wednesday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (4-0) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) at T-Mobile Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-66, heavily favoring Creighton to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, Loyola Chicago 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-16.0)

Creighton (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

Loyola Chicago was 289th in the country in points scored (67.4 per game) and 251st in points allowed (72.5) last year.

On the glass, the Ramblers were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28 per game) last season. They were 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).

Loyola Chicago was 117th in college basketball in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

Last season, the Ramblers were 210th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.4% from downtown last year, Loyola Chicago was 177th and 229th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Loyola Chicago attempted 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 59.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of Loyola Chicago's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.9% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.