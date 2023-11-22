How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Brown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (2-3) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Brown Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 54.8 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 62.5 the Ramblers allow.
- The Ramblers put up 64.5 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 61.6 the Bears give up.
- Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- Brown has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
- The Ramblers are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (41.4%).
- The Bears shoot 37.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Ramblers concede.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 74-47
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 74-66
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 67-62
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Brown
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.