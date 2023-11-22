The Brown Bears (2-3) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 54.8 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 62.5 the Ramblers allow.

The Ramblers put up 64.5 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 61.6 the Bears give up.

Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

Brown has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

The Ramblers are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (41.4%).

The Bears shoot 37.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Ramblers concede.

