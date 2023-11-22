The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 343rd 28 Rebounds 34.6 41st 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 117th 13.8 Assists 15.7 24th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 10.9 84th

