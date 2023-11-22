The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center as heavy, 18.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -18.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ramblers Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago played nine games last season that went over 145.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Ramblers contests last year was 139.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Ramblers were 9-19-0 against the spread last season.

Loyola Chicago was underdogs 17 times last season and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.

The Ramblers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

The Ramblers have a 6.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 14 45.2% 76.4 143.8 68.4 140.9 145 Loyola Chicago 9 32.1% 67.4 143.8 72.5 140.9 136.6

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The Ramblers' 67.4 points per game last year were only one fewer point than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed.

Loyola Chicago put together a 7-7 ATS record and a 7-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 3-2 13-18-0 Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 0-0 15-13-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Loyola Chicago 13-2 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 3-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

