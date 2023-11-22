MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Four games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a MAC team, including the matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the IUPUI Jaguars.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mercer Bears vs. Bowling Green Falcons
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Ohio Bobcats at Morehead State Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Buffalo Bulls
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ball State Cardinals at IUPUI Jaguars
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
