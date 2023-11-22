Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Macon County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waverly High School Co-Op - South County at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
