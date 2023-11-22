If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Macoupin County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bunker Hill High School at North Greene High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
  • Location: White Hall, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.