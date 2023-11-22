Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Troy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
