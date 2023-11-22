Wednesday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 22) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for Purdue, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-4.9)

Purdue (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Marquette has a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Purdue, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in one game, while Boilermakers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 222nd in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 33.4 per outing.

Marquette knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (152nd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 31.5%.

The Golden Eagles' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 82.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 6.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 15 (60th in college basketball).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers put up 82.4 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per contest (33rd in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Purdue is 42nd in college basketball at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 28 its opponents average.

Purdue makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Purdue and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers commit 12.2 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (239th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.