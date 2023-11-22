Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Mason County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg High School at Illini Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havana High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
