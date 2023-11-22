Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in McLean County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
