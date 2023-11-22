Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Morgan County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincolnwood High School at Routt Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 22

4:50 PM CT on November 22 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School Co-Op - South County at Meridian High School - Macon

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22

6:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Triopia Co-Op at New Berlin High School