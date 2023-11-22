Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Morgan County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincolnwood High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 22
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School Co-Op - South County at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triopia Co-Op at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.