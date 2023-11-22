There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature MVC teams. That includes the Stanford Cardinal versus the Belmont Bruins.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bradley Braves vs. Elon Phoenix 2:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Stanford Cardinal vs. Belmont Bruins 4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Missouri State Bears 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 -

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!