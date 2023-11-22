For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nikita Alexandrov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov 2022-23 stats and insights

Alexandrov scored in three of 28 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Alexandrov produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 10.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

