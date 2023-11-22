Wednesday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) squaring off at Imperial Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for North Carolina.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.4)

North Carolina (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

With 70.1 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last year, Northern Iowa was 210th in the nation on offense and 169th defensively.

On the boards, the Panthers were 298th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) last year. They were 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

Last season Northern Iowa was ranked 300th in the nation in assists with 11.6 per game.

The Panthers made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 182nd and 183rd, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.3 last season. It was 282nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.4%.

Northern Iowa took 39.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 29.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 60.9% of its shots, with 70.6% of its makes coming from there.

North Carolina Performance Insights

On offense, North Carolina averaged 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 70.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (204th-ranked).

The Tar Heels allowed 31.5 rebounds per game last season (192nd-ranked in college basketball), but they shined by grabbing 36.6 rebounds per game (seventh-best).

Last season North Carolina ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.9 per game.

The Tar Heels averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

Last season the Tar Heels made 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.2% (328th-ranked) from downtown.

North Carolina gave up 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33% (120th-ranked) from downtown.

North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers and 37.6% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were three-pointers.

