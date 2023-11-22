Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Troy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Buffalo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Pulaski High School at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triopia Co-Op at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
