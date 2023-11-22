Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) will play the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Harris: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Cook: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|231st
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
