If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hononegah Community High School at Barrington High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22

12:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Fenwick High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22

2:00 PM CT on November 22 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richwoods High School at Rockford Lutheran High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22

2:30 PM CT on November 22 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Chicago at Boylan Catholic High School