Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hononegah Community High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Fenwick High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richwoods High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Chicago at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
