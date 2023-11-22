The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 264th.
  • The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64 the Mustangs allow.
  • When Wisconsin puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
  • This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 111th.
  • The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • SMU has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Wisconsin put up 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).
  • The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.5 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
  • At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 83.1.
  • At home, SMU drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

