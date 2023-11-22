The Chicago Bulls, with Zach LaVine, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LaVine, in his last appearance, had 13 points and five assists in a 118-100 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-118)

Over 20.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the league last year, giving up 116.4 points per contest.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA last year, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach LaVine vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 25 16 4 3 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.