Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cook County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lanphier High School at Tinley Park High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 23

5:00 PM CT on November 23 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Quincy Senior High School