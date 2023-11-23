The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take on the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Loyola Chicago shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ramblers sit at 280th.

The Ramblers put up 71.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 70.4 the Eagles give up.

When Loyola Chicago puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 2-0.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

The Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, Loyola Chicago averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule