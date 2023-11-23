How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take on the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Loyola Chicago shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ramblers sit at 280th.
- The Ramblers put up 71.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 70.4 the Eagles give up.
- When Loyola Chicago puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- The Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Loyola Chicago averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|L 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|W 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|L 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.