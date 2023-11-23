The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) take on the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games Loyola Chicago shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ramblers sit at 280th.
  • The Ramblers put up 71.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 70.4 the Eagles give up.
  • When Loyola Chicago puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 2-0.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago scored 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
  • The Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Loyola Chicago averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UIC L 72-67 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/18/2023 New Orleans W 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/22/2023 Creighton L 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Boston College - T-Mobile Center
11/28/2023 Chicago State - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/2/2023 Harvard - Joseph J. Gentile Center

