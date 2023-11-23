The Boston College Eagles (4-1) will meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Game Information

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Des Watson: 15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miles Rubin: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Braden Norris: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Greg Dolan: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dame Adelekun: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
246th 71.2 Points Scored 75.8 176th
249th 74 Points Allowed 70.4 179th
280th 30.8 Rebounds 34.2 162nd
336th 6 Off. Rebounds 10 130th
198th 7.2 3pt Made 6.8 220th
121st 14.4 Assists 13 196th
229th 12.8 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

