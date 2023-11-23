Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in McLean County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cornerstone Christian Academy at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 23
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.