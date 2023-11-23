It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding WRs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 254.9 25.5 10.8 Keenan Allen Chargers 232.7 23.3 11.3 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 214.7 21.5 9.5 Stefon Diggs Bills 208.5 19 10 A.J. Brown Eagles 205.3 20.5 9.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 192.1 21.3 10.9 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 189.7 19 10.6 D.J. Moore Bears 182 16.5 7.3 Makea Nacua Rams 177.8 17.8 10.3 Adam Thielen Panthers 175.2 17.5 9.7 Mike Evans Buccaneers 168 16.8 8.2 Davante Adams Raiders 162.1 14.7 10.1 Jordan Addison Vikings 154.9 14.1 6.5 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 153.7 15.4 9.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 150.1 16.7 6.8 Tank Dell Texans 147.8 16.4 7.4 Chris Olave Saints 139.7 14 9.4 Courtland Sutton Broncos 136.9 13.7 6.2 Nico Collins Texans 136.6 15.2 7.1 DeVonta Smith Eagles 135.2 13.5 6.8 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 134.9 13.5 6.9 Christian Kirk Jaguars 133.8 13.4 7.7 Terry McLaurin Commanders 132.4 12 7.8 Amari Cooper Browns 131.9 13.2 8 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 131.5 13.2 7.4 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 131.5 13.2 7.8 Garrett Wilson Jets 130.7 13.1 10.3 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 126.2 12.6 7 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 122.6 13.6 7.9 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 120.7 13.4 7.4 Marquise Brown Cardinals 119.9 10.9 7.8 Zay Flowers Ravens 119.7 10.9 6.5 Romeo Doubs Packers 119.6 12 6.5 George Pickens Steelers 116.9 11.7 6.8 Jayden Reed Packers 116.8 11.7 5.1 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 115.5 11.6 7.5 Gabriel Davis Bills 111.8 11.2 5.5 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Rashid Shaheed Saints 108.8 10.9 5 Josh Downs Colts 107.3 10.7 6 Tyler Boyd Bengals 103.5 10.4 6.7 Rashee Rice Chiefs 101.7 10.2 4.6 Drake London Falcons 100.3 11.1 6.8 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100 12.5 6.9 Jahan Dotson Commanders 99.3 9 5.7 Deebo Samuel 49ers 96.8 12.1 5 Tutu Atwell Rams 95.6 9.6 5.7 Curtis Samuel Commanders 92.3 9.2 5.1 Michael Thomas Saints 89.8 9 6.4 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 87.3 9.7 4.8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 84.5 8.5 5.4 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 83.9 9.3 5.6 Michael Wilson Cardinals 83.5 9.3 4.3 K.J. Osborn Vikings 83.4 8.3 5.1 Josh Reynolds Lions 83.3 9.3 4.1 Elijah Moore Browns 82.5 8.3 6.4 Darius Slayton Giants 77.9 7.1 4.5 Rondale Moore Cardinals 75.5 6.9 3.8 Tee Higgins Bengals 71.8 10.3 7.3 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 71.4 7.9 4.7

This Week's Games

