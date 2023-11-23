Thursday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-3) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 AM on November 23.

The Salukis lost their last game 79-73 against North Texas on Sunday.

Southern Illinois vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Southern Illinois vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 72, Southern Illinois 66

Southern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Salukis were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 74.9 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball) and had a -48 scoring differential overall.

In MVC action, Southern Illinois averaged 0.9 fewer points (72.5) than overall (73.4) in 2022-23.

The Salukis averaged 77.7 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 on the road.

Southern Illinois conceded 73 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

