The Chicago Bulls (5-11) travel to face the Toronto Raptors (7-8) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Raptors matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are being outscored by 1.2 points per game with a -18 scoring differential overall. They put up 112 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 113.2 per outing (15th in the league).

The Bulls have a -78 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 111.3 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 218.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 224.5 combined points per game, 7.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has compiled a 5-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulls and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.