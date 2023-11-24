Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-11) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-3.5
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Bulls games have gone over the point total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
- Chicago is 5-11-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
Bulls vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.0
|218.4
|113.2
|224.5
|222.0
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|106.4
|218.4
|111.3
|224.5
|219.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (2-4-0) than at home (3-7-0).
- The Bulls score an average of 106.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 113.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.2 points.
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-11
|2-3
|7-9
|Raptors
|8-7
|2-2
|8-7
Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Bulls
|Raptors
|106.4
|112.0
|29
|20
|2-1
|5-1
|2-1
|5-1
|111.3
|113.2
|10
|15
|3-4
|2-1
|4-3
|1-2
