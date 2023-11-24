Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Scottie Barnes, Nikola Vucevic and others in the Toronto Raptors-Chicago Bulls matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Vucevic's 16.9 points per game are 0.4 points more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Vucevic averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110)

The 22.5 point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Friday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (21.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Barnes has recorded 19.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Barnes' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110)

Pascal Siakam is scoring 20.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He pulls down seven rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Siakam has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

