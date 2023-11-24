Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Champaign County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
